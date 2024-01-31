Home page World

For some tourists, skiing also includes après-ski. But the two cannot always be combined – as pictures from Ischgl (Austria) show.

Ischgl – If you like skiing, you will find numerous slopes in Austria – even if skiing is becoming more and more expensive. If the ski area also offers something in terms of après-ski, many tourists choose places like Saalbach-Hinterglemm, St. Anton or Ischgl. The latter is considered a ski party stronghold among tourists, and alcohol often flows freely on and off the slopes. A video has now appeared on Instagram that illustrates the possible effects of après-ski on the skiing qualities of Ischgl tourists.

Valley descent after après-ski in Ischgl: Video shows pure chaos on the ski slope

A user published the clip on the social network. In his Instagram post from January 30th, he simply wrote: “Ischgl Après Après-Ski.” The video showed a slope, apparently the descent of a ski slope into the town. Lots of skiers and snowboarders can be seen. A few of them still make their turns quite cleanly and descend in a controlled manner. But most ski and snowboard fans obviously have massive problems making their downhill runs safe.

They fall, crawl or slide down the ski slope on all fours, probably marked by their previous après-ski. Sometimes the skiers and snowboarders cause each other to fall. Some have already given up and are trying to cover the rest of the way without skis or snowboards under their feet. In short: There is pure chaos on the ski slopes in Ischgl.

“Are they all drunk?” – skiers in Ischgl have apparently overdone it with the après-ski

The Instagram user added numerous hashtags to his post. One of them indicates that the recording must have been taken in January 2024. Others are appropriately called #saufen, #drunk, #afterparty, #alcohol or #crash. And the comments under the post were also clear. “Are they all drunk? Why do they drive like that? “What happened?” asked one user. One user apparently had local knowledge and explained: “This is a steep section after the Taja, where people get drunk until 4 p.m. After that there will be no more lifts and everyone will have to go down there.”

She meant the “Paznauner Taja mountain restaurant”. The restaurant advertises on its Homepage with “the best party atmosphere” and “unforgettable après-ski experiences” – also thanks to “thirst quenchers and hut classics such as Jagertee, mulled wine and of course fresh, cold beer”. So it's no wonder that many skiers or snowboarders find themselves lurching on the descent after leaving the hut at an altitude of 2,000 meters. “This isn’t skiing. This is survival training,” said one Instagram user.

Ischgl in Austria is considered a stronghold of après-ski. Not every skier can handle it, as footage from a slope shows. © Screenshot/Instagram.com/Felix Hörhager/dpa

Chaotic scenes on the ski slopes in Austria – was the Instagram video from Ischgl censored?

“It's kind of sad when people get so soldered,” said another. “If I ever experience something like that, it would definitely be the last time I ski there,” stated another user. “You only go to Ischgl to drink, not to ski. “That’s Malle in the mountains,” one user was reminded of a summer vacation at Ballermann on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Others just joked about the chaotic hustle and bustle on the ski slopes in Ischgl. “You could also use it as a screen saver. Very calming,” wrote one user. “Where is Walter?” said one user – based on the well-known children’s book series. “It looks like a hidden object book, just animated,” said another user.

One of the previously mentioned hashtags that the creator of the Instagram post added to it was #ischgl. In another post, the user stated that his post had probably been censored. “Really now? A shadow ban on my videos?” he asked. Another user had previously commented that “the video can no longer be found under #ischgl”. Meanwhile, another user suspected that the “Ischgl Tourism Office” had a hand in this. IPPEN.MEDIA asked the Paznaun Ischgl tourism association (which the Instagram user probably meant). However, the request remained unanswered for the time being (As of January 31st).

Meanwhile, a TV reporter showed in a self-test that how much waitresses in Austrian après-ski huts earn.