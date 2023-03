How did you feel about the content of this article?

Video showed large delivery of KFC bags at the hotel where the Chinese dictator stayed in Moscow shortly after his arrival, but it was not confirmed whether his delegation was actually the recipient | Photo: Playback/Ruptly

The visit of the Chinese dictator, Xi Jinping, to Moscow on Monday (20) and Tuesday (21) generated an unusual situation: passing through a country declared an enemy of the United States and itself involved in a commercial and diplomatic war with Washington, the Chinese leader apparently wanted to satisfy hunger with products from a large American fast food chain.

A video published by Ruptly, a Russian state-owned video news agency that is a subsidiary of the RT network, shows the welcome to Xi through the streets of Moscow and at the end a large delivery of bags from KFC, the traditional fast food chain in the United States specializing in fried chicken, at the hotel where the dictator stayed.

Ruptly herself highlighted the information: “A food delivery at the entrance to the Soluxe Hotel can also be seen in the video. The delivery man removed more than ten bags of KFC fast food from his vehicle. The recipients of the food were unknown.” The video can be seen in this link.

While there was no confirmation that the fried chicken delivery was actually for Xi and his delegation, the fact that the products were delivered shortly after the Chinese dictator and his staff arrived at the hotel on Monday fueled (no pun intended) ) speculation that they would be the recipients.

“What does a Chinese leader eat during a visit to Moscow in 2023? Fast food from the United States, of course,” joked international policy analyst Nikolaus von Twickel on Twitter.

The business news site Business Insider noted that KFC left Russia last year due to the invasion of Ukraine and that the restaurants of the conglomerate Yum! Brands, owner of the brand, were sold to a Russian operator, who renamed them Rostic’s.

However, apparently, the old brand, with the face of Colonel Sanders, would still be used. The Yum! Brands declined to comment on the matter.