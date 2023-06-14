Home page World

From: Leah Seitz

Split

Brown bears are actually peaceful and avoid people. Several sightings have now been reported in Italy, including on Lake Garda.

Cavizzana – Only three kilometers lie between Cavizzana and Caldes – the place that gained notoriety on April 5 because a bear killed 26-year-old jogger Andrea Papi there. A bear was seen again in Cavizzana on Saturday evening (June 10th): It visited various houses and tried to plunder a compost container specially secured against bears.

Two generations of bears meet two generations of humans: mother and offspring seen

Before the animal tampered with the containers, a driver saw it on the way home. He then drove it away with the high beam of the headlight, like the daily newspaper Alto Adige reported he was very scared, the man told the newspaper. When he turned on the headlights, the bear fled.

The most dangerous animals in the world View photo gallery

Shortly after, the man’s mother, after being warned by her son, saw a fleeing bear from her balcony. The animal was a second bear, probably the mother of the first. One of the two was later photographed trying to crack open a secured compost bin.

Second bear sighting in four days: Master Petz crosses city center early in the morning

After the incident on Saturday evening, another happened just four days later: On Tuesday morning (June 13), forest officials were alerted because a bear was wandering across the town of Arco in Trentino near Lake Garda – according to initial reports, to the mountains reach. First he was filmed by a car driver: Devid Moranduzzo published the video on his Facebook account.

The politician, who works for the right-wing populist party Lega Salvini Trentino in the regional council of Trentino-Alto Adige, commented: “By Arco… the bear is walking quietly through the country at six in the morning. We are not in the mountains, we are not in the forest! Maybe some animal rights activists are not aware of this situation!”

In the comments, the politician is also countered: “I don’t like it, you made an inciting post 100 times,” writes one user. Instead, the politician should try to solve the problems. Another says, “You’re being paid dearly to solve these problems instead of pumping them up with these videos.”

Close contact with the bear: residents describe the animal as frightened

The bear appeared in the early hours of the morning, the province of Trento reported. The bear had frightened many residents and many called the emergency services to inform them about the animal. The province of Trento confirmed this South Tyrol News. The bear also came into contact with a townsman. He described the animal as frightened and looking for ways to escape. The forest officials are just completing the investigation on site.

Incidentally, you should think twice about hiking in Trentino after dark in the future: the Trentino mountain rescue service no longer carries out night-time operations due to the high risk of being attacked by a predator.