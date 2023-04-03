FromLucas Maier close

Actually, the Tor-M2 system should be able to detect and eliminate drones independently. A video apparently shows it being destroyed by a drone.

Kiev – It is one of the most important systems that Russia has at its disposal to counter air attacks. The Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system is said to be able to “timely detect and hit all types of drones,” according to Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, the Russian state agency TASS said in February.

However, a video released by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Tuesday (March 28) now appears to show the destruction of one such Tor-M2 system. It is said to be the fourth of this kind Ukraine destroyed in March alone. However, this could not be verified independently.

Loss to Russia: Ukraine destroys key missile system.

The pride of the Russian army in the Ukraine war: what the Tor-M2 system should be able to do

The Tor-M2 weapon system is a short-range surface-to-air missile system. It specializes in combating complex airborne targets, such as TASS writes. It can therefore independently control a designated airspace and shoot down all air targets independently.

Another special feature is that the system can also detect and eliminate targets while driving. “When a surface-to-air missile system stops moving, it’s easier to destroy, considering there are more than enough weapons for it,” Mikhailov said TASS.

Ukraine destroys Russian defense system: Video shows the destruction

Mikhailov should probably be right about that, because the Tor-M2 in the video of the Ukrainian armed forces does not move. Shortly thereafter, it is hit by a self-destruct drone, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. It is unclear why the superior defense system did not recognize the small drone.

The Tor-M2’s radar should actually be specially designed for whole swarms of small drones, as Mikhailov explained. It is not yet known where the video was taken. Since the beginning of Ukraine War is supposed to be Russia, according to the open source platform oryxhave already lost 104 surface-to-air missile systems in Ukraine.

Drones in the Ukraine war: Kiev relies on its own squadrons of drones

Whether successful attacks on the Black Sea Fleet or explosions at military airports near Moscow, drones play an important role in the fight against Russia. That is why Ukraine is the first and only army in the world to have integrated drone squadrons in its ranks.

Already at the beginning of the Russian invasion, the units of the Territorial Defense Units gained decisive advantages through the use of commercially available civilian drones. The strikes against the allegedly superior air defense systems are likely to be of great importance for Ukraine, as they will see further drone actions by their armed forces in the Ukraine war make possible. (Lucas Maier)

