Many things work differently in space than on earth. An astronaut shows what washing hair looks like in zero gravity.

Washington DC – For many people, washing their hair is a chore. A washing process can take a lot of time. The longer the hair, the more complicated it could get. An astronaut is now showing on TikTok what such a hair washing routine looks like in weightlessness – and is thus convincing many of her followers that the problems of this earth could appear quite small from above from space.

Astronaut shows hair washing in space – video goes viral

The astronaut’s video is titled “How astronauts wash their hair in space.” Then she explains to her viewers how she washes her hair. First, she presents the items she needs for this. This includes a bag of hot water, a small amount of shampoo, a towel and a comb.

A video shows an astronaut washing her hair in space. © lord_of_the_stars / TikTok

As to be expected in space, her hair simply floats around in the air and does not lie against her body according to the laws of gravity. Her washing process begins by releasing the pouch of hot water through a valve to her hairline. But unlike on Earth, small water bubbles fly around her hairstyle, which do not attach directly to the hair.

How does hair washing work in space?

Therefore, the astronaut has to catch the water bubbles with her hands and massage them into her hair, while you can also see how part of the water is released into space. Then she tries to brush the moisture from the bottom up to the end of her hair. She then repeats this process with the shampoo.

In some cases, she would use a comb to help distribute the water and shampoo. Then she rubs her hair with the towel. She explains that this is necessary to compensate for the lack of gravity in the water and to help clean the hair with friction. Then she repeats the process a third time with water.

“I think I would shave it off”: astronaut hair wash goes viral on the internet

After all, one process is omitted when washing hair in space, even a not too small one. Drying is no longer actively necessary after the washing process, because the ventilation systems of the space stations would ensure that the water dries and is withdrawn from the room.

The astronaut’s video caused many reactions online. One woman comments: “Normal washing of hair is exhausting”. Another user commented, “I love my hair, but if I were an astronaut I think I’d shave it off.” Another user writes: “Honestly, I would have them greased, I’m too lazy to do it”. A user even sees the advantage of washing hair in space: “How practical, without getting wet and without back pain”.