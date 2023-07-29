Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

The “Last Generation” blocks the Brenner Autobahn in Austria. The climate strike causes holiday traffic jams. Some drivers freak out.

Matrei am Brenner – The “Last Generation” from Austria is disrupting holiday traffic. The group blocked the Brenner Autobahn on Saturday. Seven out of a total of nine activists stuck to the A13 in the direction of Italy, reports the Tyrol police. A mega traffic jam immediately developed: four kilometers within less than an hour, reports a police spokesman for the news agency dpa.

Police speak of “tumultuous scenes” on the Brenner Pass: Drivers drag members of the “last generation” off the road. © Last Generation Austria/Twitter

Glue blockage on the Brenner Pass: Vacationers drag “Last Generation” members off the road

Activists from Austria are responsible for the adhesive campaign. The group shared a video and photo of the Brenner blockade on Twitter. The video shows several drivers attacking the protesters, dragging them off the road and throwing away banners. The police speak of “tumultuous scenes” before officers arrived.

“What kind of shitty action is that?” a man scolds an activist in the video, “don’t you think about what you’re doing?” the citizens are finally taking action to protect their survival.”

Climate protest on the Brenner: “Last generation” in Austria announced radical strike

Marina Hagen-Canaval, one of Austria’s most prominent climate activists, announced last week that the “last generation” would take to the streets every day from now on. Until the Austrian federal government presents a concept for solving the climate crisis. The Brenner motorway is likely to be a target for the group again and again, as early as June the “last generation” blocked the Europabrücke. (moe)