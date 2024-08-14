Ciudad Juarez.- Scattered showers are reported in various areas of the city this afternoon.

Heavy rain fell in several parts of the city for a few minutes.

According to the weather website The Weather Channel, rainy conditions are expected from 10 to 11 p.m. and partly cloudy weather until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Given these conditions, Civil Protection and Road Safety recommend taking precautions, staying in safe places, driving with extreme care and following all instructions issued by authorities.