Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore is quite active on social media. His fun filled videos are well liked. Chahal’s playful style captivates his fans.Just a few days ago, he did a sync video with his fiancé Dhanashree Verma on ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’. The video went viral on social media. People had praised the cute expression of this couple. This time Chahal has made a video with RCB senior player AB de Villiers.

Chahal has posted a video of the shoot with the team’s senior player AB de Villiers. Chahal has captioned it with – ‘Shoot with Sir.’



Chahal’s fiance Dhanashree has also commented on it. He wrote, ‘As long as I am not around you, you can take this rest.’ Dhanashree has also used two laughing emojis with this comment.

In this video, Chahal is sitting on a trolley and De Villiers is pushing him. Let us tell you that Chahal and de Villiers are present in the UAE with their team for the 13th season of IPL.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team will start the 13th season of IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad from 21 September. Chahal can prove to be an important weapon for the Bangalore team in the IPL. On UAE’s slow wickets, his leg-spinner can prove to be very effective.