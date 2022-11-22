On the evening of this Monday, the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection detailed that there was a short circuit inside the Jamaican Marketin Mexico City, which caused an outbreak of fire.

The place arrived Heroic Fire Brigade He arrived at the scene to attend to the emergency, in which no injured or injured people have been reported so far.

According to witnesses, the market, located on Guillermo Prieto street, mayor’s office Venustiano Carranzaa smoke screen began to spread, for which 911 was notified.

Due to the above, the commercial area was evacuated and closed during the emergency, so that the emergency services could carry out the corresponding reviews of the facilities and rule out risks.

According to reports, the fire was caused by a short circuit that occurred in a place where sheets and blankets were kept.

Due to these events, circulation in the area was also affected, due to the emergency services units.

After the situation was under control, motorists were able to travel as usual.

It should be noted that last July, a short circuit caused a fire in a store in the same market.

The events were reported around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, and firefighters from Mexico City, Civil Protection crews, and preventive police officers from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC).