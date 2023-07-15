The Plaza Las Américas shopping center, one of the busiest areas of Morelia, was involved in an episode of violence, from the inside they report that there was a shooting and that there are two deaths

A registered shooting inside the shopping center Space The Americas in the city of Morelia, Michoacán; so far not been reported officially if there are dead or injured, as well as the motive for the attack.

The journalist Zuhey Medina, who is at the scene, has reported that shots were heard inside the shopping plaza Space The Americas:“There was a shooting in Plaza Las Américas colleagues, the shooting lasted a few minutes, right now I remain protected”

Through videos shared on WhatsApp, some people who were quickly evacuated from Plaza Las Americas have reported that it is an “assault on Liverpool”, and report that there are two lifeless people; however, the journalist Medina pointed out that the bulletswere heard in the parking area. See also Three dead and five wounded in a shooting at the University of Michigan

While other witnesses send videos showing security agents trying to move people to safe places moments after the shooting.

In one of the shared videos you can see a mother protecting her daughter between her body, while a uniformed man asks her to get up and walk to take her to a safe place, however, fear does not allow her to understand the situation and he bends down again protect your daughter.

Local media have reported that in Plaza las Americas The elements of the Civil Guard and Police of Morelia and the State Prosecutor’s Office of Michoacanprotecting the area, as there are two lifeless people in the parking area.

They reiterate that it was an assault, however, they do not report whether it was an assault on citizens or any of the stores, nor has it been confirmed that there was actually dead people.