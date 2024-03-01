Santa Ana, Sonora.- This Friday a strong shooting of around 25 minutes in the El Claro ejido, in the municipality of Santa Ana, Sonora.

The Secretary of Public Security of Sonora reported on the afternoon of March 1 that they located two vehicles with damage at the scene and found no injured people.

“Coordinated operation of the three levels of government continues on the outskirts of the El Claro ejido, in the municipality of Santa Ana. In the place no injured persons were located, and two vehicles were registered with damage. “The security authorities remain attentive to the area.”

Heavy shooting and columns of smoke

Different videos of the shootingwhere you hear the heavy caliber weapon shots.

The residents of the El Claro ejido in Santa Ana reported the confrontation to the emergency numbers, however, they noted that the authorities took a while to arrive.

In one of the videos you can also see a large column of smoke while the detonations of firearms are heard.