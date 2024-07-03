A strong criminal attack occurred in Madrid, Spain, when a man entered a Pizza shop And started to shoot against a group of three young people who were there.

One of them was hit by bulletsanother fled and the last managed to avoid them with a plate he was eating from. The incident was recorded on the establishment’s security cameras.

While several diners were quietly sharing in a pizzeria around 11 pm on Tuesday, July 2, A young man entered with a firearm, which detonated at least three times.

The shooter fled the scene. Photo:X: @AlertaMundoNews Share

As seen on the security cameras, the group of young people were on guard. However, when the hitman He pulled out the gun and they were quite surprised.

The diners who were there, upon hearing the first explosion, threw themselves under the tables.

One of the young men, who was known to be 21 years old, fled but was hit by a bullet in the back and fell to the ground. Another ran into the premises and dodged the shots. The last one, who had his back to the door, used a plate as a shield and managed to escape the bullets.

The shooter ran away from the scene.As a result, the authorities are investigating the events. The first hypothesis is that it was an attack between gangs.

According to the Spanish newspaper The world“The Provincial Information Brigade (BPI), which investigates Latin gangs, has opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of what happened and find the alleged shooter.”

Doctors arrived at the scene and treated the 21-year-old who was injured. The man was transferred to the “12 de Octubre Hospital” with advance notice and reserved prognosis“He was conscious and stable at all times,” the media reported.

🇪🇦 | Shooting in a pizzeria in Madrid, Spain: a 21-year-old man seriously injured by shotgun shots. Police suspect that it may have been a gang attack. pic.twitter.com/FnFIbKpTZO — World Alert (@AlertaMundoNews) July 3, 2024

A neighbor recounted how he experienced the scene from another location.

José Carlos, a resident of Paseo Delicias 65 in Madrid and owner of an establishment near the pizzeria, recounted how the incident occurred. shooting.

“I was opening the door of the portal with the key when suddenly I heard two firecrackers very strong and I saw a flash,” he told the Spanish portal 20 minutes .

I saw a kid who was lying on the ground, but he was moving. At the same time I saw two people running and people hiding.

He added: "I saw a boy who was lying on the ground, but he was moving. At the same time I saw two people running and people hiding."

José Carlos was able to see the shooting because his establishment is separated by a glass.

“It was so fast that I didn’t even get nervous.“I had just opened the door and entered the building, but it was very dangerous because a stray bullet could have broken the glass at any moment,” he concluded.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Journalist Latest News EL TIEMPO

