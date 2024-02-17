Night of tension that is experienced in Ciudad Guzmán in the state of Jaliscoafter several gunfights and some road blockadeswhich have already been spread on social networks.

Through different platforms, Alejandro Barragán, municipal president of Zapotlán el Grandesaid that at approximately 7:30 p.m. this Friday, the closures to circulation with cargo trucks began. that blocked entrances to the avenues and roads in the area.

Subsequently, gunshot detonations were reported that can be heard in that sector. Unofficially, The municipal president indicated that these actions are by a criminal group.

Although he did not specify the name, the executive indicated that the actions of the criminals are due to the arrest of a person who is part of your groupan action carried out jointly by federal and municipal authorities.

Finally, Alejandro Barragán asked the population to take shelter at home and not leave said area, despite the fact that he assured that authorities from the three levels of government were already monitoring the area and the surrounding area.

He also invited the population to stay aware of the situation, since the authorities would be sharing more details through different communication channels.

No injuries reported

Although the information continues to be processed, unofficially it is reported that there has been no report of any human lossbut confirmation of the data is expected in the following hours.

Ricardo Beruben, head of the General Strategic Security Coordination of the Government of Jalisco, indicated that it was a confrontation between armed civilians and National Guard agents occurred on the stretch of road that connects Ciudad Guzmán with Tonaya.