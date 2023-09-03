Sunday, September 3, 2023
Video: Shocking green meteorite lit up the sky of Türkiye

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 3, 2023
in World
0
Video: Shocking green meteorite lit up the sky of Türkiye

Meteorite in Turkey

The phenomenon was seen in at least five provinces of Turkey.

The phenomenon was seen in at least five provinces of Türkiye.

Images shared on social networks show the amazing moment.

Several videos recorded during the moment of the disintegration of a meteorite in the sky of Türkiye They reveal the incredible phenomenon that lit up the sky in green.

The event occurred during the night of this Saturday, September 2 at 8:15 (local time) in the provinces of Malatya, Erzurum, Eaziig and Gaziantep.

In the pictures you can see when a rocky object disintegrates in the sky and flashes several lights that propagate in the middle of the clouds.

According to international media, the meteorite fell in the province of Sanliurfa and it was possible to see its fiery flashes during its descent.

​The Turkish authorities have not yet ruled before the phenomenon

Residents of the provinces where the phenomenon was seen They shared their videos on social media.

