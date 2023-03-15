Video: shock caused by a horse that dies after falling in the middle of a horse race

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The recording shows how the animal suffers the lethal blow. There are criticisms of animal practices.
The horse is in mourning. At the start of the traditional Cheltenham Festival, in the United Kingdom, one of the horses died who were part of the most recent race. And he did it in the middle of the competition, after suffering a lethal blow with one of the fences.
Horse dies in full race
According to the festival’s own account, the animal, named Malinello, eight years old, died as a result of the blow he suffered with one of the fences of the race, after they overcame the obstacle with his rider Gina Andrews.
“While everyone celebrates the victory of constitution or honeysuckle hill… this horse is now dead”criticized Animal Welfare, an animal association.
The competition began this Tuesday March 14 and will go until Friday the 17th.
