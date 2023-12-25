During the Christmas holidays, a disco boat sank in Belgrade, capital of Serbia. According to local media, more than a hundred people were on board and the ship had to be evacuated urgently.

Read also:USA shoots down drones in the Red Sea launched from Houthi-controlled areas)

Although there were no fatalities, many had to swim to the shore in the icy waters of the Sava River, which runs through the city and intersects with the Danube, a situation that was recorded in videos filmed by some of the witnesses.

The website Página12 claims that shortly after midnight, Serbian emergency services received the first warnings that the floating nightclub Kartel was sinking, according to the German news agency DPA. ANDAmong the 114 passengers, some jumped into the river in panic.

Beogradski splav Kartel počeo je večeras da tone ‼️ I ovaj splav je radio nelegalno ali Šapić i nadležni štite splavarsku mafiju. pic.twitter.com/W8tm0qekJT — Savski nasip (@savski_nasip) December 24, 2023

Upon arrival, the authorities found that the boat had begun to submerge in the water and proceeded to evacuate all the people, among which there were also minors.

(You may be interested: Justice authorizes departure of plane to Nicaragua blocked in France)

“Everything happened in a second, the party was scheduled until 2:30, and it all ended at one. Suddenly, a couple of security guys got on the boat, in the crowd, and started kicking people out one by one, between 10 and 15, but they started complaining. The security guards did not react to their words and when they left, a small conflict arose, a fight between them,” one of the witnesses told the local media Informer.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL