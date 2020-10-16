Shilpa Shetty’s Manali video is very popular on social media. Let us know that Shilpa is returning to the film world once again with ‘Hungama 2’ after a long gap of nearly 13 years. For the shooting of this film, Shilpa was in Manali recently, where she has enjoyed a lot of fun in the mountains.

Some videos of Manali have been posted by Shilpa on Instagram. In one of the videos, Shilpa goes mad with joy after seeing an apple tree from a distance. She runs running towards the apple trees. … and when she reaches close to those trees, she sees only green apple everywhere, seeing which she starts going mad with happiness.



In this video she starts jumping like a child looking at apple trees. She is seen saying, A for Apple, B for big Apple, C for small Apple. There are apples of every size on the trees and even on the ground below the apples, she could not stop her happiness.



She says that apples are being sold in potato. Eventually she cannot resist herself and breaks an apple from the tree and starts eating it. Apart from this, he has also shared a video of another fruit (tree laden with date plums), which he also asked the staff of a resort to break.