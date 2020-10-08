Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is very active on social media and keeps sharing videos and photos related to her. Shilpa Shetty is currently in Manali to shoot her upcoming film Hungama 2. He will be seen opposite Paresh Rawal, Meejan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash in this film. Due to Corona epidemic, the team started shooting for the film after about 6 months.

Shilpa Shetty’s video

Shilpa Shetty recently shared a funny video on the story of her Instagram account. In this, she is rehearsing her dialogue and trembling in the winter of Manali. Watching this video of Shilpa Shetty will make you laugh.



Shilpa Shetty’s son project

Shilpa Shetty recently got her fans exposed to her son Vian’s school project. Its special thing is that his son has dedicated this project actor Sonu Sood. Shilpa Shetty says that she takes great care of what happens around children. This was confirmed by seeing Vian’s recent school project.



Shilpa Shetty’s film comeback

Let us know that Shilpa Shetty is going to be seen on the big screen once again through the movie Hungama 2 and the film ‘Nikamma’. In the film ‘Nikamma’, Abhimanyu will be seen playing an important role alongside Dasani and Shirley Setia.