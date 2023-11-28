You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Instagram: Sheyla Garcia
Sheyla Garcia leaves the live program.
The renowned journalist from Win could not stand the controversial comment on the live program.
The atmosphere among colleagues Win Sports Not that it’s okay at the moment. First it happened indirect from Javier Fernández to Eduardo Luis in the middle of the home run game after the controversy of being the narrator of the Colombia selection, And now it’s Sheyla García who got angry with her colleagues in the middle of the program on air.
The journalist from Win Sports, Sheyla García, is one of the female references currently on the channel. However, this Monday it was a topic of conversation during the afternoon when the flagship afternoon program was being broadcast live, Long serve.
During the live show, the lead panelists and the show’s host, Eduardo Luis, They were talking about the bad time that Águilas Doradas is going through in these home runs, thus seeing a failure for the Antioquia team.
However, the debate was heating up between the journalist and her colleagues. When one of them was “belittling” the work that García he does on the field when he has to cover Nacional at the Atanasio Girardot. Something that she didn’t like at all, and ironically she said that they should call another of her colleagues in Medellín, who did it better.
Eduardo Luis also ironically responded to Sheyla that “Whoever is afraid can leave, because there are people”. A phrase that the journalist did not like and she decided to go out in the middle of the program on air.
SPORTS
#Video #Sheyla #García #furious #Eduardo #Luiss #comment #left