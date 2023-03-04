The shocking video of a girl who talked about her best friend who disappeared 10 years ago, went viral, as he noted, “She’s not coming back“Although he tries to be hopeful, he nostalgically recalled all the promises they made and the last call.

Through the TikTok social network, a young woman reported feeling the empty heart, all the times she has dreamed of her best friend, the achievements and promises they could not keep, since from the first moment she found out about her disappearance, she felt a blow to her chest, as if it were a bad feeling.

Jenny Ángel, in her account, ‘@cyprezangel’, broadcast a series of audiovisual materials entitled, “10 years since the disappearance of my best friend”, Internet users were moved by his words and declared cases through which they have gone through not knowing about their loved ones.

Although in the depths of his being, he maintains hope, for what he pointed out, “Wish you were here”, The tiktoker began the video by recounting that her best friend, Karla, had been together since she was little, she even talked about the mischief they did.

“It was something so beautiful what she and I had. The truth is that I can’t complain, I can’t say anything bad. The only thing I didn’t like is that he would hit me later, and he would hit me very hard,” said the woman.

But, when she entered the university, things changed a bit, because they were studying in different parts, even with the distance, they called each other, in the only telephone conversation, where the young woman had told her about her partner, “I I said: Please, friend, leave that vato, don’t go out with him anymore; and he told me: he swore to you that I’m going to leave him. And I like this with all the hope that she would leave him”.

Because the boyfriend of her adventure partner was in bad ways, at the end of the call, he told her that he would visit her soon, so they ended the last call in 2013.

One day she asked her partner to go to Karla’s house, since she wanted to surprise her, since she had not seen her for a long time since she was studying far from home, however, when she arrived, her friend’s mother told her that He was not there and it seemed strange to him, since all his things were there.

“I felt a blow to my chest, I knew something was wrong. I left her house crying and my boyfriend said to me: What do you have, Jenny? I turned to see him and told him: she is not coming back. I felt it here, in my heart”, although I longed for it to be imaginations and to come back.

Although the memes and the years have passed, she has not been able to stop crying, because it is an insurmountable pain, even more so when she dreams of her, that she can hug her, and hopes that it is a sign of life, to see her again.

Finally, he spoke of those promises that were made because they longed for a future together, for this reason he told Internet users to give love to their loved ones, before it is too late.“She told me: when we get married and our husbands are friends, they are going to go to drink beer; and you and I are going to go have tea with our children and we are going to be gossiping”.

The young woman was filled with words of solidarity, because with sadness they wrote similar stories of the history that is well known in every corner, victims of disappearance.