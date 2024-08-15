Mexico City.- After receiving the certificate of president-elect from the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, Claudia Sheinbaum celebrates at an event with Morena supporters.

Sheinbaum moved from the TEPJF to the Teatro Metropólitan, in the center of the Capital, where she summoned elected legislators and members of her next legal and expanded Cabinet.

“If it’s not a big rally, it’s a recognition, a celebration of this victory that we all achieved together,” he said earlier this week.

During the event, Sheinbaum will present what she called the “guidelines going forward” regarding the constitutional reforms and her government plan.

Even before receiving the certificate, Sheinbaum celebrated that the Court had not given in to what she described as pressure from the opposition.

“I am pleased that the Court did not give in to the pressure it faced and that it made an assessment of the popular will. It recognized the number of votes we had, just as the district count was presented by the INE,” he said this week.

It’s a historic day: Delgado

The national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, considered this Thursday a historic day because, for the first time, a woman is now the elected president of Mexico.

“We begin this historic day with great enthusiasm, in which, for the first time, a woman will receive the certificate of majority that accredits her as the elected president of Mexico,” she said in the morning.

“It is a source of pride that the bearer of such a great honor is Dr. @Claudiashein, activist and founder of our movement.”

Through his social networks, Delgado thanked the people of Mexico for having voted for the continuity of the “transformation” in a free and democratic manner.

“Congratulations to the Mexican people. We have a president-elect!” he added.

Women’s Cabinet

-Emilia Esther Calleja Alor, first woman to head the CFE.

-Ernestina Godoy, head of the Legal Department.

-Luz Elena González, Secretary of Economy.

-Raquel Buenrostro, head of the Public Service Secretariat.

-Edna Elena Vega Rangel, head of Sedatu.

-Alicia Bárcena, Secretary of Environment and Human Resources.

Rosaura Ruiz, new Secretary of Science, Humanities, Technology and Innovation.

-Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Secretary of the Interior.

-Ariadna Montiel, Secretary of Welfare.

-Claudia Curiel de Icaza, Secretary of Culture.

-Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, head of the Tourism Secretariat.

-Leticia Ramírez, General Coordinator of Intergovernmental Affairs and Social Participation of the Presidency.

Men’s Cabinet

-Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Economy.

-Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

-Carlos Augusto Morales, private secretary to the Presidency.

-Arturo Zaldívar, General Coordinator of Politics and Government.

-Lázaro Cárdenas Batel, Head of the Office of the Presidency.

-Omar García Harfuch, head of the Security Secretariat.

Mario Delgado, head of the Secretariat of Public Education.

-Zoé Robledo, director of IMSS.