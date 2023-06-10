Becoming independent is not an easy task in the face of inflation, since prices do not stop increasing, both for properties and the pantry, for this reason, there are those who resort to certain measures to solve the economic income, as on this occasion that a young after opening OnlyFans, he went viral for his reasons.

Although some feel the need to depend on someone else, a girl revealed that she opened her account on the adult application because she no longer wants to be supported.

OnlyFans content creators have become a trend after revealing the thousands of pesos that they can earn on average per month, for this reason, many tend to go to the website founded by Tim Stokely, with the languages ​​available in: English, Spanish, French , Portuguese, Chinese.

This time it is about a woman from Argentina who joined the application launched in 2016 by developer Tim Stokely, to be able to monetize and so with the business, not having to financially dependent on their parents.

Florencia, being on the social network under subscription, revealed that she did it because she needs money to buy many things, and she does not want to be supported by her parents.

The young woman shared with her followers on the TikTok digital platform, ‘@laflora69’, where she recounts her day-to-day life, that she installed the application from the United Kingdom, because she asked her parents for money for everything.

The young woman highlighted in one of her viral videos: “It gave me a bit of ‘straw’ to ask my dad for money to buy puchos. I said, what do I do? I need to start getting money.”