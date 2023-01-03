Mexico.- Fact or fiction? You can only tell yourself that once you read the text and see the viral video at the end. Today we will talk about a woman who allegedly created a fake profile on social networks, arranged a blind date and found her husband in the hotel room.

This is the tiktoker ‘@ninoska_lamaestra1’, who, using the song ‘Los Amantes’ by Galy Galiano in the background, showed her walking down the hotel corridor prior to meeting the man with whom she swore eternal love and fidelity.

The woman added that for months she has been chatting with her husband from a fake profile until decided to meet him at the establishment not knowing what awaited him.

“I can’t wait to see his face when he finds out it’s me,” added the female just before opening the bedroom door.

Four million reproductions since the publication, almost 67,000 likes and more than 2,400 comments validate the viral success that the recording has had on TikTok, the Chinese social network that currently dominates the field.

The doubt arose among the viewers because the content creator never uploaded part two of the video, in addition, she is characterized by uploading clips without much explanation. That is, it lacks reliability.

We recommend you read:

And you, do you think the story is real or is it invented to have good numbers in the application of the moment? Whatever it is, do not miss the audiovisual material and then go to our social networks to leave your comment. We are interested! Thank you for getting to this point in the text, you are worth a lot.