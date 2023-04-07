Colombia.- In recent weeks, a Freshly made juice vendor went viral on TikTok thanks to videos working in a street stall where she prepares drinks with a smile on her face and a beauty that is impossible to hide.

Here We introduce you to the famous saleswoman who has conquered social networks.

The woman behind the video Her name is Leohilmarys Morales, although on TikTok she calls herself Lolita. Is Originally from Venezuela, but currently lives in Quindio, Colombiaalong with his daughter.

The young entrepreneur, in addition to being a juice seller, He is a manicurist and has a nail business..

In his TikTok account, ‘@leohilmarysmoral’Lolita shares videos of her preparing fruit juices to enjoy for pleasure and some more for medicinal purposes, in her small business called ‘Lolita Juices’.

Thanks to her popularity on the social network, the woman has gained a large following, with videos that have generated nearly 2 million views.

Despite her success on the Chinese social network, Lolita is still working on her juice business and is proud of her job.

Through his videos, he has thanked his followers for their support and said that his position has grown thanks to the support of all his followers.

If you want to know more about Lolita’s daily life, you can follow her public Instagram account, ‘@leohilmarys’where he shares moments with his daughter and friends.

Although not as famous as she is on TikTok, Lolita has a small community of followers on Instagram.

Definitely, Lolita is an entrepreneur that has been able to take advantage of technology to publicize its juice business in Colombia. Do you dare to try their drinks? You will surely not regret it!