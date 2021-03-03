Everyone who has children, nephews or a little one in the family knows that Peppa Pig It is one of the favorite cartoons of children. The funny adventures of the pig, her family and her friends delight everyone and are a must in any list of favorite videos.

But there are some who take this fanaticism to unsuspected limits. Such is the case of Teddy Constantine, a 13 month old baby, from Leigh, Manchester, Great Britain. It happens that in real life “Peppa” is also the house pet and Teddy’s best friend.

Peppa is the name of the pig that Hannah (19), the child’s mother, bought to make her baby’s wishes come true and the truth is that the animal ended up becoming her best friend.

Teddy has been a huge Peppa Pig fan since he was eight months old and he doesn’t miss a chapter.

Then, three weeks ago his mother decided to give him a real pig to keep him company and since then he has not been away from his new best friend for a minute.

Hannah says that the two are inseparable and that Peppa, in addition to sitting on the couch with Teddy to enjoy some entertainment together, helps him walk while chasing her around the house.

Like on TV, but in real life!