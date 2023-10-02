The Chicago Tribune reported that Dorothy Hoffner announced to a crowd of people moments after arriving on Earth on Sunday in Ottawa, 140 kilometers southwest of Chicago, that “age is just a number.”

The Guinness World Record for the largest skydiver was recorded in May 2022 by Swedish Linnea Ingegard Larsen, who was 103 years old, but the organizers of the competition in Illinois are seeking to have the Guinness Book of World Records authenticate Hofner’s jump as a record.

Hoffner skydived for the first time when she was 100 years old, and said that she had to be pushed out of the plane.

But on Sunday’s jump, Hoffner, despite being accompanied by a US Parachutist Association-certified instructor, insisted on starting the jump herself from a height of 4,100 metres.

Hofner appeared calm and confident as the plane was flying high, before preparing to jump into the air.

She fell from the plane, head down first, before straightening up and flying steadily in free fall towards the ground.

The jump took seven minutes until the parachute reached the ground and fell quietly on a grassy area designated for landing.

Those present quickly congratulated her, and one of them brought her treadmill.

When asked about her feelings, she said, “I had a wonderful feeling. The whole thing was joyful. It couldn’t have been better than it was.”

Hoffner, who is scheduled to turn 105 next December, added that she would like to go on a hot air balloon adventure, adding, “I have never done that before.”