A young man went viral when he went to one of the most mysterious places on earththe Elephant Rocks, in New Zealand.

After recounting what was found, its comparison and revealing what he felt, the video was filled with messages where Internet users debated why the famous place no longer looked the same as before.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user ‘@erictro’, shared the video titled, “How do things really look?” from one of New Zealand’s iconic landmarks.

Erik pointed out, that he visited, “one of the most mysterious places on Earth”, thus showing images of how the expectation he had compared to reality.

Upon arrival, I expected to see the landscape formed by basalt rocks, which by its rock formation was reminiscent of the figure of an elephant, as shown in the images on the Internet.

However, he was surprised by what he was able to appreciate when he arrived at his destination in New Zealand, “after 5 minutes there I couldn’t believe it, it doesn’t have anything similar to the image, here the elephant was waiting for me”.

Later, he explained in the clip what he felt when he was in the area, “the place felt very strangea Mouri drawing of a sheep was found.”

Elephant Rocks

New Zealand, a country in the southwest of the Pacific Ocean, has great attractions, among forests with beautiful trees that are not common to see in all parts of the world, thanks to its landscapes it was chosen as the location for the film set of the trilogy ‘El Señor of the Rings’.

Having as one of its great jewels the Elephant Rocks, which are a collection of large rocks, close to the south of Duntroon, in the Maerewhenuam valley in North Otago, New Zealand.

Although it is a favorite place for many to see Elephant Rocks, its spectacular formation lost its trunk, due to erosion in 2016. However, there are caves nearby and at low tide, it can be a destination for a hike.