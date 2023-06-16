Friday, June 16, 2023
Video: Shaquille O’Neal’s special detail with a Venezuelan family

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 16, 2023
in Sports
Video: Shaquille O’Neal’s special detail with a Venezuelan family


Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O’Neal and two Venezuelan women.

Photo:

NBACentral Video Screenshots

Shaquille O’Neal and two Venezuelan women.

Shaquille O’Neal receives praise on social networks for the recording, which is already a trend.

Shaquille O’Neal, one of the greatest figures in NBA history, continues to show his big heart. Now, having a nice detail with a family of migrants from Venezuela in the United States.

Shaquille O’Neal’s gesture with Venezuelan family

Shaquille O’Neal took advantage of his visit to a department store in the United States and, in the appliance section, he met a family that he surprised with news: I would buy him a washer and dryer.

At the news, both women, mother and daughter, could not hide their joy and immediately ran to hug the legendary character.

“God bless you,” the women told him.

A moment that was shared on social networks and went viral, adding positive comments to Shaquille O’Neal.

The former star and now NBA commentator has devoted himself in recent months to surprising families in North American supermarkets with gifts.

THE UNIVERSAL, FROM MEXICO
OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP
(GDA)

