Video: Shaquille O’Neal’s special detail with a Venezuelan family

Shaquille O’Neal, one of the greatest figures in NBA history, continues to show his big heart. Now, having a nice detail with a family of migrants from Venezuela in the United States.

Shaquille O’Neal’s gesture with Venezuelan family

Shaquille O’Neal took advantage of his visit to a department store in the United States and, in the appliance section, he met a family that he surprised with news: I would buy him a washer and dryer.

At the news, both women, mother and daughter, could not hide their joy and immediately ran to hug the legendary character.

“God bless you,” the women told him.

A moment that was shared on social networks and went viral, adding positive comments to Shaquille O’Neal.

(Also: Concussion by cyclist who went into a ravine in the middle of the race: this is known).

A Venezuelan family found Shaquille O’Neal and the four-time NBA champion took over their purchases. pic.twitter.com/vAzP3zxu6P – Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) June 15, 2023

The former star and now NBA commentator has devoted himself in recent months to surprising families in North American supermarkets with gifts.

THE UNIVERSAL, FROM MEXICO

OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

(GDA)

More news