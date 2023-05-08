It is already known that Shakira was at Billboard’s Women in Latin Music gala, which took place last Saturday, but the singer was also seen at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, United States.

The singer has forgotten a bit about the “bitter drinks” that has happened in recent months, after the separation with the ex-soccer player, Gerard Piqué.



In fashion for the carpet there was no defined style or tone, the women and the few men who were present agreed to tell EFE that “it was time” for Latino artists to have a space for sorority.

“At Billboard Latin we have years supporting and opening spaces for female talent. This event is a further important step in this goal,” said Leila Cobo, vice president of Billboard Latin and the creator of the tribute.

Although the woman of the night, Shakira, did not go through the carpet, the Colombian wore a short black dress and her hair loose to the ceremony.

With his kids milan and sashathe woman from Barranquilla attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix that took place in Miami this Sunday.

The race was exciting, the victory went to the Dutchman, Max Verstappen, who consolidated his leadership of the championship.

In the stands many people from the ‘Jet Set’ were present and Shakira was one of them.

At times he was seen talking to many people, but the moment he shared with Tom Cruise, one of the most important actors in Hollywood.

In the video you can see Shakira and Cruise talking for a while and then one of their children approaches, whom they give a hug.