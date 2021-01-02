Shahrukh Khan stays connected with his fans through social media. Shahrukh’s fans have been waiting for his next film for a long time. Looks like this wait is going to end soon. Actually, Shah Rukh is currently shooting for his next film ‘Pathan’ and with this he has told his fans through video that this year his film is going to be released on the big screen.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan has shared a long video of about three and a half minutes to wish fans a new year on social media. In this video, Shah Rukh said, ‘Hello everyone, once again the time has come while the old year is going and the new year is coming. Actually, it has arrived and I am a bit late to take my message to you. I am confident that 2020 must have been the worst year of everyone’s life. It is difficult to find a ray of hope and positive in this bad time, but I am confident that when we are in the worst and toughest times of our life, only good things start happening from then on, we reach a better place. So whatever it was 2020 now it has become past. 2021 is going to be bigger, better, brighter and more beautiful. ‘ Watch Shahrukh’s video:



In this long video message, Shah Rukh also told fans at the end of the New Year’s congratulations that he is going to meet everyone on the big screen in 2021 this year. He said at the end of the video, “See you all on the big screen in 2021”. From this, it can be guessed that Shah Rukh has given a hint to his fans that this year his film is going to be released on the big screen.



Explain that Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be seen in the lead roles along with Shahrukh Khan in ‘Pathan’. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan’s film was released in December 2018. The film was not liked by people and after the film Shahrukh took a long break from films. Now after more than 2 years, Shahrukh is going to return to the big screen once again this year.

