Shahnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla are the favorite couple on social media. Even after ‘Bigg Boss 13’ is over, Sidnaz is considered the most famous pair of all seasons. Fans are very happy to see both of them together. When both came back from Goa Trip recently, pictures of their videos started going viral on social media. Siddharth and Shahnaz, who returned at night when they saw the cameraman, posed together and talked.

Shahnaz was surprised to see the photographers

Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz returned from Goa last night. According to reports, he had gone there in connection with a shoot, as well as celebrating New Year has also come. When Shahnaz saw the cameraman at the airport, she started asking him, go home and sleep, what are you doing here? After this, Shahnaz also clicked photos with the fans.



Shahnaz lost 12 kg in 6 months

Shahnaz is also in the news for his transformation. He has lost his 12 kg weight in 6 months. She now looks quite slim-trim. Shahnaz had said during an interview that he lost weight by taking advantage of the lockdown. Shahnaz told that in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ many people made fun of my weight. I thought that people show that I can be thin too.



VIDEO: People are watching this scene of Shahnaz Gill after ‘Tuhadda Dog’ hit