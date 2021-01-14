With his short videos of dances or cats, funny and rhythmic, TikTok promotes a vision of the world that wants to be entertaining … Kam, a young American, made a hit on the social network by filming his father, a usually authoritarian man , who started dancing during confinement. His video has been viewed over 8 million times.

With this success, Kam then decided to film his daily life and make TikTok his logbook. With the intention of “simply show people what is happening here: that we are always mobilized, that we express our opinion, in a peaceful way, and in a good mood”, he started posting militant videos of the Black Lives Matter movement protests.

But surprise: where his dance videos had millions of views, his videos of demonstrations flopped. The number of views dropped, barely reaching 1000 or 2000 … Kam wonders if TikTok might not have considered them too political … He thinks he has been the victim of what is called the “shadow ban” .

“We were also blocking hashtags, videos of the Hong Kong protests”

What is the “shadow ban”? The term means that the social network would not have deleted Kam’s videos, but would have done everything so that we do not fall on them. TikTok pleaded the technical bug, but “Further investigation” obtained the rare testimony of a former moderator of the platform. According to him, this would be a common practice.

“In our team, he explains, we didn’t erase the content directly, we hide it. This way the user does not understand what is going on. He’s just wondering, ‘What the hell is going on with my videos? Why can’t anyone see them anymore? ‘… “

According to him, the content that moderators were asked to hide were numerous: “Anything that had to do with politics, he specifies. At first, we even had to hide the videos that showed heads of state. We also blocked hashtags, videos of the Hong Kong protests. While on other social networks, at that time, we could talk about it. “

Excerpt from “All crazy from TikTok!”, A document to see in “Further investigation” on January 14, 2021.

> Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (ios & Android), “Magazines” section.