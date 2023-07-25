Mexico.- A sexy autozone employee She went viral for bragging about being an expert in all parts and having everything well organized for her clients.

On the social networks of Gazelle Chavezshared a new video, this time as a dedicated worker at an auto parts store.

“Here I am cleaning babiesGazelle says as her friend records her cleaning.

Gazelle has millions of followers for her funny videoswhere she pretends to be a worker at different stores such as OXXO, Little Caesars and even Home Deppot.

“How beautiful”, “Chualada de mujer”, “Where are you going?”, commented his followers.

Video: Sexy autozone employee presumes to be the expert

The videos of Gazelle Chavez (on TikTok @gazellechavez) She usually goes out with her friend Sarah (@sarahcortina_).

It is important to note that Gazelle does not work as an employee in the stores where she appears in her videos, since she is dedicated to uploading content to OnlyFans @gazzygurl, where she uploads spicy content by paying a subscription of 8 dollars a month.

