Several women report on social networks having been beaten by a man suddenly, while they were walking in the city of NY.

At least six women have shared that they were attacked, one of them is the influencer Halley Kate who on Monday, March 25, shared a video in TikTok in which he relates that he was walking looking at her cell phone and a man hit her in the face.

While tears come out, the young woman with more than 1.2 million followers on TikTok She says that the blow made her fall to the ground and left a huge bump on her temple.

The young woman assured that she went to the emergency room because she fainted for a moment, she affirms that when she reacted The subject was yelling at her, which scared her and made her run away.

Another young woman who reported on social networks is Makyla Tonitonato, the fashion design student claims she was hit in the face by a man the coincidence is that she was looking at her cell phone at the time of being attacked.

The young man shared the video with a bruise on his eye adds that she was attacked while walking to the subway after leaving class.

at least four two more young women confirmed having been beaten in the streets of New York by a subject .

So far it is unknown if it is one or a group of male aggressors, who choose young women to beat.

Media outlets such as Telemundo confirmed that the Police of NY investigates two similar cases, but they did not clarify if they are the ones reported in TikTok.