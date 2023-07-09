Monday, July 10, 2023
Video | Several injured in bullfights in Spain – ‘Horrible form of oppression’, says Peta

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 9, 2023
in World Europe
During the first three days of the bull runs, eleven people have been injured. Animal rights organizations criticized the event as a “terrifying form of species oppression”.

Thursday at the San Fermín festival in Pamplona, ​​Spain, a total of eleven people have been injured in the first three running of the bulls. Running of the bulls are organized during the festival on a total of nine days.

In the most famous event of the festival, bulls chase people for a distance of 875 meters through the streets of Pamplona.

Animal rights activists from the organizations AnimaNaturalis and PETA hold signs criticizing violence against bulls during a demonstration in Pamplona, ​​northern Spain, on Wednesday, July 5. Picture: Ander Gillenea/AFP

The festival bull runs and bullfights have attracted a lot of criticism. Economic magazine Forbes by the world’s largest animal rights organization Peta has called the festival a “horrific form of species oppression” and urged people to post comments on the matadors’ Instagram pages urging them to stop violence against the bulls.

Spain defends illegal bullfighting in most countries, citing its status as a traditional cultural event.

In the running of the bulls, bulls chase people for a distance of 875 meters through the streets of Pamplona. Picture: Encierro Films

