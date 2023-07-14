Baja California.- A cashier at a Seven Eleven convenience store in Mexicalihas become popular on TikTok as he promotes his products in a fun way.

Maria Rutiagaa young cashier at a Seven Eleven store, shares funny videos on her account TikTok @mariarrutiaga where he currently has more than 200 thousand followers.

The young woman is recorded wearing the green uniform and almost always wears leggingsand his followers leave various comments.

“This Seven vs OXXO thing got good”, “If I take you out of work at 7”. Read in the comments section.

María sometimes does live broadcasts during the nightbecause few clients go at that time and he takes the opportunity to spend time with his followers.

Maria has become popular for her charisma and the fun content that you upload is so you don’t get bored in your work.

