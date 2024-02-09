You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Small plane crash in Naples, Florida.
The aircraft was carrying five people. Authorities have a report of fatalities.
A small plane crashed on a highway in Naples, Florida (United States). The Bombardier Challenger 600 aircraft was carrying five people on the afternoon of February 9. According to the authorities' report, there were deaths.
The accident occurred on Interstate I-75. Videos from drivers show the device catching fire in one of the lanes.
The Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed that, at the moment, there are two fatalities.
#Find out A Bombardier Challenger 604 with Hop-A-Jet license plate N823KD landed and caught fire after it collided with a vehicle on Interstate I-75 in Naples, #Florida. Apparently there was a failure in both engines and did not make it to the runway. Until now… pic.twitter.com/wOvQxPpq45
— EnElAire (@Enel_Aire) February 9, 2024
News in development, expect expansion soon…
