Video: serious collision between two small planes in Mexico leaves at least five dead

The incident took place when two small planes collided.
The incident took place when two small planes collided.
In the video spread on social networks, you can see the two planes catching fire.
At least five people died, including two minorsin a tragic accident that occurred in a small town in northern Mexico.
The incident took place when two small planes collided. According to authorities, one of the aircraft was in the process of landing at the time of the events.
The news about the accident spread through social networks, due to a video in which a large cloud of smoke can be seen covering the Sierra de Durango, as well as the remains of the aircraft engulfed in flames.
According to the Secretary of Security of Durango, Óscar Galván, the crash of the small planes seems to have been due to a “lack of communication.” He explained that one of the small planes was in the process of taking off, while the other was in the landing phase.
In response to the accident, authorities sent rescue brigades to the scene. However, due to the terrain conditions and the lack of communication, it has not been possible to confirm the number of people traveling on both aircraft.
*With information from EFE
