Juarez City.- In yet another incident reported on one of the lines leading to the international bridges, two pedestrians were run over by a driver this afternoon on Waterfill Avenue, in the east of the city.

According to information obtained by the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV), the injured are Felipe VO, 54 years old, and María R., about whom paramedics who treated them determined that they did not suffer injuries.

The accident occurred a few minutes before four in the afternoon, when the two victims crossed the road between the rows of dozens of vehicles heading slowly towards the Zaragoza international bridge.

Upon reaching the fourth lane, however, a screeching of tires marked the moment when the driver of a 2007 Ford Focus struck the pedestrians, who in a video image can be seen falling first on the hood and then on the pavement.

The driver was identified as Diego GP, 20 years old. The CGSV determined that the cause was “the preferential cut crossing the road surface unexpectedly.”

This, the municipal department indicated, because, when trying to cross Waterfill Street at a place that is not a corner and between vehicles, the pedestrians “suddenly invaded the road surface, causing them to be hit by a vehicle, which is traveling with priority over the far left lane on Waterfill Street in a west to east direction.”