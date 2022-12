The free-kick whistled against Milan against Spezia which cancels out Messias’ goal, Mourinho’s phone call to referee Pairetto, Radu’s duck in Bologna which condemns Inter in the scudetto sprint, Acerbi’s offside goal validated by the referee Pairetto and Allegri’s football on the scoreboard after Milik’s goal against Spezia: watch the 5 craziest moments in Serie A in 2022