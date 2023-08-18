The Sevillian goalkeeper of the Paris Saint-Germain, Sergio Ricohas left the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville this Friday, after being hospitalized for an accident with a horse in the pilgrimage of El Rocio (Huelva) on May 28, and has trusted his recovery as an athlete to “be available soon and return to football.”

Accompanied by his wife, Alba Silva, and received with applause by the people who were at the hospital, Sergio Rico left the hospital at 1:10 p.m., under his own power and visibly slimmer and smiling, and has shown his gratitude. to everyone who “wasted a minute to send me a message”.

The reaction

The goalkeeper has revealed that “despite not being fully” controlled the aneurysm for which he had to undergo surgery three weeks ago, “We must maintain months of calm, tranquility and continue recovering at home”, what he will do “following in the footsteps of the doctors, which is the most important thing.”

“Thank you for the respect you have shown to my entire family, to my wife above all, to my club, to the Paris, to Sevilla, to colleagues and people who have taken a minute of time to send me a message. Everything is appreciated and helps a lot”, said Rico, who reminded all the hospital staff “that they are spectacular, professionals like the top of a pine tree, who have treated us as if we were at home despite being in a hospital ”.

The PSG goalkeeper and his wife. Photo: Screenshot CHANCE, Alba Silva's Instagram

He explained about the accident that “the brain is said to be intelligent and erases this type of event”, and that, for him, “it has been a dream”.

“I woke up in the hospital and thank God I can go out today, excited, happy and thanking everyone”.

Sergio Rico has had a special mention for his wife – who has spent “twenty hours a day with me” – he said, as well as for the peña Sevilla player ‘Biris’and, asked about the need for Sevilla to sign a goalkeeper, he has trusted his recovery as an athlete, to “be available shortly, recover and return to football”, and “hopefully I can return to Sevilla”.

In total, the Sevillian goalkeeper has been hospitalized for 83 days, of which 37 he was under surveillance 24 hours a day at the hospital in the Andalusian capital, until on July 4 he went to the floor with medical care and nursing care .

