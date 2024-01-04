He Athletic has shored up its European place this Thursday by winning with all merit in the Sánchez-Pizjuán 0-2 to a decomposing Sevilla in a match in which a goal in each period, from Vesga the first and from Paredes the second, decided the score.

The Basques overwhelmingly dominated a first half in which the locals did not finish once and were limited to weathering the rival's offensives with difficulty.

(President Petro seeks responsibility for the loss of the 2027 Pan American Games)

(Piqué and Clara Chía collapse their plans and cancel their wedding in 2024: Shakira's fault?)

And it was precisely the opponent who, after ten minutes, had already shot twice dangerously through Berenguer, which led to both worthy saves by Dmitrovic. Midway through the first half, a dizzying combination between Nico Williams which he discharged with his spur before running into space, and Berenguer ended up with a too-crossed shot from the international, alone in front of the goalkeeper after cutting over Sergio Ramos and companion pass.

The grab

Once the match was over, Ramos was giving an interview to the media, when from one moment to the next he began to point and complain to a fan.

“Have a little respect and shut up now, go on,” said the defender, a soccer star. Spain.