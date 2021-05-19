At the beginning of a new session in Deputies, the president of the Chamber, Sergio Massa, asked this Wednesday to go down to the premises to pay tribute to the late Minister of Transport, Mario Meoni, and broke when he remembered his “friend.” “The most important and redeemable thing is that a great person left,” he said.

“The most important message that all of us who are here should take and that, many times in the heat of the fight we lose sight of when we hurt others or ourselves, is that politics can be done respecting the other and respecting oneself as Mario Meoni did “, Massa underlined.

At the beginning of his tribute, which lasted for 7 minutes, the president of the Chamber of Deputies broke down, but after the applause of his colleagues, he continued with his speech. He clarified that he knew he was going to break down and that was precisely what made him doubt “a lot over the last 48 hours” regarding whether to pronounce himself in the venue.

“It is difficult for one to understand some things that happen in life and from the human point of view it is difficult to accept and tolerate them”, highlighted Massa, and recalled: “That militant who embraced politics very young, attracted by (former president) Raúl Alfonsín, that militant of dialogue and respect, that leader who fell in love, winning and losing elections, a city like Junín. “

In his tribute, he recalled: “Many times he gave himself the luxury of raising his convictions even at the risk of losing personal position. That leader who always chose to defend the idea, but also respect for his idea and for the other.”

“That father of the two twins, who even when he traveled permanently, was on top of the issues that they ask any father of a family. That omnipresent husband who occupied all the place in the house, as his wife defined,” continued the Tigrense.

“You can do politics while respecting the other and respecting yourself as Mario Meoni did,” Massa underlined. Photo: Frente Renovador Press

What’s more, described Meoni as “that transparent minister, mayor and legislator that he did not proudly display the international awards but the work he did in terms of transparency in the administration of the State “.

“Many of us in our passion, in our fire, in our dreams, sometimes we leave our family, sometimes our friends, sometimes our own personal issues, surrendered to this dream that each one of us carries inside that has to do with life. political conviction, which has to do with public life, “he said.

Along these lines, the national deputy highlighted: “Unfortunately, Mario, who was dedicated and capricious, was so austere and convinced of the signs of austerity that he wanted to drive him back and forth to his town (Junín).”

“I fought 20 times in the last year about that issue. Today I remember him with a smile because it had to do with his personality. Luckily I broke down at first, and I can say goodbye to him with a smile,” he said.

Massa said he felt “enormous joy” for “the standing applause of all the blocks” during the tribute at the venue, and added: “I am proud of my friend, because I saw the messages that weekend of all political colors firing him and acknowledging him, because ultimately a minister left, a father left, a militant left, but above all one person left “

“Let’s not forget and learn from that death and from the pain of that death. Let’s not forget that those of us who are sitting here and those who look at us from their homes have to know that we never lose respect and the condition of person. Perhaps that is the most important learning. great that Mario Meoni can leave us, and perhaps that is the greatest tribute that each of us can do to someone who has left, “he concluded.

AFG