He Azerbaijan Grand Prix ended with the victory of the Australian Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and with the violent clash of the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferarri) and the mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez (Red Bull) with two laps to go.

The fight for second place was red hot on the penultimate lap, Perez He was pushing from behind and Sainz was defending himself tooth and nail until they ended up in the protection wall on the Baku Street Circuit.

Carlos Sainz

The Mexican opened up to throw the car on top of the Spaniard, he was millimeters from the wall, Sainz He tried to cover the gap, but ‘Checo’s’ right wheel touched the left rear of his car and both of them went into the protection.

Both cars were completely destroyed after the violent accident. Carlos Sainz was perplexed by the Ferrari radio: “What the hell happened?” ‘Checo’ Pérez lashed out with an insult: “Are you crazy or what, what an idiot.”

Sainz can’t explain what happened

After the race both drivers talked about the accident, now with the decibels down. The Spaniard Ferrari He analyzed the crash and explained that the important thing is that both of them ended up unharmed.

“First of all, I’m happy and relieved to see that both Checo and I are okay, after a very strong impact against the concrete wall. Obviously, I’m very upset, because I was having a very good race, on a circuit that normally costs me,” explained the Spaniard.

“For some reason that I still don’t fully understand, we touched each other. So, nothing, we have to move on, that’s how racing is, and on to the next one. It’s an incident that in this case I didn’t even go to defend myself from. Czech“I didn’t make any aggressive moves, I didn’t try to take him into the wall, and for some reason I don’t understand we touched, which is why I was perplexed on the radio,” added the Ferrari driver.

Carlos Sainz

Perez, indignant

Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez He said that the accident was a disaster because of the great race he was having in Azerbaijan. “I think it was also the timing, Carlos was going faster and I had no room to react when he came towards me, he is the last one I would want to have contact with and it is a shame, a total disaster to end the weekend like this.”

“Disappointed. Sad for my team because it wasn’t the ending we deserved after the great race we had been having. It’s a shame to have ended like that, especially with Carlos. I didn’t expect it,” he added.

Sergio Perez



