General Motors does things that can’t stand the light of day. Or actually, things that are better to do at night. Between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., fully autonomous vehicles drive onto the streets of San Francisco to collect test data. At those times it is quiet and the self-driving cars can do their thing at ease.

You can summon the autonomous vehicles as a taxi and they will be used to deliver food. But testing doesn’t always go well. One of the converted Chevrolet Bolts drove without lights and was therefore given a stop sign by the police. As part of its programming, the Bolt stopped neatly along the road.

Self-driving car flees from police after stop sign

In the video below, you can see the Chevrolet Bolt promptly take off as soon as the officer gets out and walks to the window. It looks quite comical; a classic move you’ve been doing on a regular basis Look at the Road saw. There is no pursuit, however – a few meters later the Bolt stops and switches on its hazard lights. The self-driving car does not actually flee, but looks for a safer place.

The company behind the cars is Cruise, which is largely owned by General Motors. Cruise responded on Twitter: “Our autonomous vehicle stopped in front of the police vehicle, as intended, at the nearest safe location to the traffic stop. An officer contacted Cruise personnel and no fine was issued. We are working closely with the police on how to interact with our vehicles, including a dedicated phone number they can call in situations like this.”