Monday, May 15, 2023
Video: see the incredible goal from goal to goal that they ask for Puskas

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: see the incredible goal from goal to goal that they ask for Puskas


Goal from goal to goal in Mexico.

The moments of the great goal from goal to goal.

Photo:

Screenshots Liga BBVA Expansión MX

The moments of the great goal from goal to goal.

The sequence is unique: one goalkeeper finishes off the other. Then, who saves takes revenge and scores a goal.

Atlético Morelia and Celaya met this Sunday in the second leg of the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 of the Ascent at the Miguel Alemán Valdés, in Mexico.

A commitment that, after 180 minutes, was favorable for the Canarian squad with an overall score of (4-2), which allowed them to reach the final against Tapatío.

And who witnessed one of the most spectacular goals in the category, which crossed from goal to goal to end up at the bottom of the Celaya goal.

goal from goal to goal

Spain has large stadiums for its most important clubs, some of which are world references.

It all happened in the last minutes of the match. After a corner kick, which included the attack of Guillermo Allison, local goalkeeper.

Precisely, Allison finished off with a header and Santiago Ramírez, the other goalkeeper, saved his shot.

There, with all the audacity, after taking possession of the ball, Ramírez decided to shoot at the empty goal, from his own area.

The result: a great goal that they ask for Puskas.

(Also: Shakira ‘drowns’ Piqué’s cry of champion: this is how they charge Barcelona in their title).

SPORTS
*With information from El Universal, Mexico.
From the Newspaper Group of America
(GDA)

