Video: see the incredible goal from goal to goal that they ask for Puskas

Screenshots Liga BBVA Expansión MX
The moments of the great goal from goal to goal.
The sequence is unique: one goalkeeper finishes off the other. Then, who saves takes revenge and scores a goal.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Atlético Morelia and Celaya met this Sunday in the second leg of the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 of the Ascent at the Miguel Alemán Valdés, in Mexico.
A commitment that, after 180 minutes, was favorable for the Canarian squad with an overall score of (4-2), which allowed them to reach the final against Tapatío.
And who witnessed one of the most spectacular goals in the category, which crossed from goal to goal to end up at the bottom of the Celaya goal.
goal from goal to goal
It all happened in the last minutes of the match. After a corner kick, which included the attack of Guillermo Allison, local goalkeeper.
Precisely, Allison finished off with a header and Santiago Ramírez, the other goalkeeper, saved his shot.
There, with all the audacity, after taking possession of the ball, Ramírez decided to shoot at the empty goal, from his own area.
The result: a great goal that they ask for Puskas.
(Also: Shakira ‘drowns’ Piqué’s cry of champion: this is how they charge Barcelona in their title).
*With information from El Universal, Mexico.
From the Newspaper Group of America
(GDA)
