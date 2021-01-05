Ever since Sunny Leone has come to India, she is very popular. Today, Sunny Leone has fans all over the world. Sunny, who lived in the US with her husband and children during the entire lockdown, has now returned to her work in Mumbai and is busy with her work and shooting. But Sunny Leone enjoys a lot of fun on the sets of her shoot and recently shared a video of it on social media.

In this video shared by Sunny, Sunny is seen dancing with a steel pot and plate. Seeing this video, it shows how much Sunny enjoys her work. Sharing the video, Sunny wrote in the caption, ‘Masti on the sets’. Watch the video:



Let me tell you that Sunny Leone had announced her next film ‘Anamika’. The film is going to be made by director Vikram Bhatt and it will feature Sonali Sehgal in the lead along with Sunny. Apart from this film, Sunny Leone also has some South films. Now the fans will also eagerly wait to see Sunny Leone on the big screen once again.

