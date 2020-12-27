Bollywood star Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday on 27 December 2020 today. Though Salman is not organizing a grand party like every year due to the corona virus, but the birthday was celebrated at his Panvel farm house last night in which only family and close friends were involved. Salman, like other stars, has stayed home during the lockdown this year. However, this year has been very interesting.

A short video of Salman has been released

A one and a half minute video clip has been shared from the official social media handle of Salman Khan Films, which describes what Salman has done in the year 2020. As everyone knows that Salman Khan wanted to complete the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your most wanted brother’ and release it on the occasion of Eid this year. But in the month of March, there was a lockdown and the last few scenes of the film and a song were shot. After this, Salman Khan stayed in his farm house for several months and during this time he did some interesting work. Watch the video:



Made many brand endorsements

It is shown in the video that this year Salman Khan started endorsing Pepsi instead of soft drink thumsup. After this, Salman Khan also shot for the grand finale of the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’ in the month of February. Apart from Pepsi, Salman has also endorsed mobile phone brand Realme and footwear brand Bahamas. After this the lockdown took place, so Salman spent a long time in his farm house.



Help with many creative works in lockdown

In his farm house, Salman Khan arranged for painting, horse riding, reading scripts as well as food for poor people in lock down. Salman Khan had arranged daily meals for thousands of people from Mumbai and his farmhouse. In this lockdown, Salman Khan also shot a video and song with Jacqueline Fernandes at the farm house itself. After opening the lockdown and being allowed to shoot, Salman first completed the incomplete shooting of his film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wandet Bhai’ and started shooting for ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Shortly thereafter, Salman has also started shooting for the next film ‘Final: The Final Truth’, in which his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma will be seen.

