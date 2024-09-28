Independiente Rivadavia and Instituto de Córdoba tied 1-1 in Mendoza, on matchday 16 of the Argentine League, and in that match, Colombian Sebastián Villa scored a goal again after two months.

It is the second goal that Villa has scored since he returned to Argentine football, after his stormy departure from Boca Juniors, after being sentenced to two years and one month in prison for a case of gender violence, for attacking his ex-partner, also Colombian. Daniela Cortes. The sentence was releaseable.

Instituto began winning with a score by Damián Puebla, at 18 minutes. Villa equalized the match at 25, after a clearance from Gonzalo Álvez who left it to him to define with a right-footed shot and beat goalkeeper Manuel Roffo.

Sebastián Villa’s celebration after scoring a goal against Instituto

Villa’s celebration was very special. He took care to remember that he will soon be a father. A few days ago, the former Deportes Tolima player had announced on his social networks that he is expecting a baby with his new partner, the Colombian dentist Caroline Ospina.

Villa, after scoring the goal, took the ball and put it under her shirt to simulate that she was pregnant.

Villa had already scored his first goal with the Independiente Rivadavia shirt on July 27, in the 1-0 home victory against Independiente de Avellaneda in Mendoza.

The 1-1 this Friday left Independiente Rivadavia in 16th place in the table, with 19 points, 14 behind the leader, Vélez Sársfield. The next match will be on October 7, when they visit Barracas Central.

