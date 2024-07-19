ANDColombian player Sebastián Villa was at the centre of controversy in Argentine football due to a conviction for gender violence. However, Independiente Rivadavia decided to give him a chance and took him back to that country.

According to the criteria of

Villa was sentenced in June of last year to two years and one month in prison for “being the perpetrator of aggravated minor injuries and for using gender violence and coercive threats.” The victim was his ex-partner, Daniela Cortés.

The incident occurred on April 27, 2020, during a fight that included shouting and threats. Cortés said she had already been abused on numerous occasions between 2018 and 2020.

The footballer declared himself innocent. “What I have to say is that I would never hurt Daniela or her family. I am an excellent person, a good son, a good brother,” he told the judge who heard his case.

Sebastián Villa (right) during his trial in June 2023. Photo:Taken from TyC Sports Share

Since the sentence was non-refundable, Villa left Boca Juniors in the midst of a conflict, as the team had removed him from the squad. He went to play for Beroe in Bulgaria.

Now, Independiente Rivadavia hired him amid protests from organizations that defend women’s rights. This Thursday was his official debut and he was key in the 1-0 victory against Gimnasia de La Plata, in the sixth round of the Argentine League.

The winning goal came in the 37th minute, when Villa sent in a cross from the right that Lautaro Ríos capitalised on to make it 1-0, which was ultimately the final score. The Colombian celebrated with his traditional dance after the assist.

Villa played 172 official matches with Boca Juniors, scoring 29 goals and providing 33 assists. This Thursday’s was his first assist with Independiente Rivadavia.

Sebastian Villa’s statistics in his debut with Independiente Rivadavia

Sebastian Villa’s numbers against Gimnasia de La Plata Photo:Sofascore Share

More Sports News